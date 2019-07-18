|
Mary Kathleen McIntire, 93, of Louisville, a native of Botland, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Louisville. She was born Dec. 8, 1925, in Washington County, and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Robert McIntire Sr.; a son, William "Bobby" Robert McIntire Jr.; her parents, Neal and Idamae Taylor; brothers, Herman and Thurman Taylor; and sons-in-law, George Horton and Mike Sarver.
She is survived by her 10 children, Maxine (George) Horton, Nancy Sarver, Richard (Janet) McIntire, David (Brenda) McIntire, Bernadette McIntire, Ann (Alan) Frye, Florene (Dr. James Leslie) Jordan, Charlie (Vicki) McIntire, Louis (Pam) McIntire, and Lisa (Michael) Baker; nine grandchildren, Yvonne Simonson, Michelle Thompson, Brian McIntire, Laura Bourn, Stephen McIntire, Morgan McIntire, Matthew McIntire, Michaela Baker, and Tyler Jordan; 12 great- grandchildren, Lacey Ware, Alicia Lease, Glen Simonson, Neil Simonson, Paxton Lease, Weston Lease, Allie Bourn, Nora McIntire, Emerson McIntire, Cooper Thompson, Reese Thompson and Piper Ware; and one sister, Florene Kelty.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery. The Rev. Michael Martin will officiate.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 19, and 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 19, 2019
