Mary Lois Hawkins, 76, of Bloomfield, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at her daughter's residence near Brandenburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Elliott and Beulah Pearl Montgomery Peach.

Her survivors include her children, David Barnes of Mount Eden, Mike Barnes, of Shelbyville; Tammy Weber, of Brandenburg, and Dustin Hawkins of New Albany, Ind.; her stepson, Edwin Keith Hawkins, of Lawrenceburg; and her stepdaughters, Shannon Jump and Susan Taylor, both of Frankfort.

The funeral will be 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, with the Rev. Gayle Brown officiating. Interment will be in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the funeral home.

at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville.

Hall-Taylor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

