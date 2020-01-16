Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise "Susie" Taylor. View Sign Service Information Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-2844 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise "Susie" Taylor, age 84, of Bardstown, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Susie was born in New Hope on the 20th day of July 1935. She graduated from St. Catherine of Alexandria in New Haven in 1953. She worked at Glenco Distillery, Heaven Hill, Bardstown Animal Clinic and Dr. Franklin Delacruz. She babysat for her special adopted grandchildren, including Matt, Thad and Tiffany Riley and Carson and Lilly Cundiff. She attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, C.J. "Buddy" Taylor; her parents, Doug and Hester Masterson; sister, Margaret Ann Walker, and brother, James Douglas "Jimbo" Masterson

Survivors include five daughters, Kathy (Bill) Clements, Linda (Jeff) Shirley, Betty (Jim Pat) Rogers all of Bardstown, Mary Ann (David) Bowling of Versailles and Janice (Mark) Sinclair of Georgetown; two sons, Dr. Joseph P. (Rose Marie) Taylor of Bardstown and Terry (Donna) Taylor of Bardstown; 24 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Mary "Honey" (Kent) Rea, Jane Brown, Estelle "Essie" Dant (J.W.) Nalley, Brenda Greenwell and Jean (Kenney) O'Bryan; three brothers, Joe Eddie (Renata) Masterson, Richard Masterson, and Frankie (Toni) Masterson, and two sisters-in-law, Celestinita Hardesty of Raywick and Marie Masterson of Bardstown.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 306 Fredericktown Road in Springfield. The Rev Jason Harris will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday at Barlow Funeral Home, 2675 East John Rowan Blvd, Bardstown with a prayer service at 4 p.m.

Memorials may go to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Masses.

