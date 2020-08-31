Mary Margaret "Arie" Merrifield, 100, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown.
She was a member of New Haven Baptist Church, a former worker and co-owner of M and M Cabinet Shop in Athertonville, and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John H. and Nevia A. Roberts; and her husband, Arvil "Buck" Merrifield.
She is survived by her brother, John H. Roberts Jr.; a sister, Lou Downs; along with a host of nieces and nephews to whom she was always a second mom.
Due to the current pandemic, all services will be private.
She will be laid to rest in the Riverview Cemetery in New Haven.Joseph Greenwell Funeral Home
was in charge of arrangements.