Mary Marguerite Cheshire Hagan, 98, of Holy Cross, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 9, 1922, in New Hope. She was a former employee of Cowden Manufacturing in Springfield and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, John Everett Hagan; her father and mother, William Lee and Mary Effie Hall Cheshire; one daughter, Nina Jean Smith; two sons, John Earl and Joseph Jude Hagan; three sons-in-law, James W. Blanford, David Lee Mattingly and James Kevin Edelen; one daughter-in-law, Belinda Sue Hagan; and two grandsons, Paul Smith, Jr. and Eric Mattingly.Survivors include eight children, Ann C. Blanford and George Hagan, both of Holy Cross, Cathy Mattingly and Barbara Hagan, both of Loretto, Max Hagan (Renee), of Raywick, Vicki Carrico (Brad) and Karen Sue Hagan, both of Bardstown, and Nancy Edelen, of Springfield; one son-in-law, Paul F. Smith; two siblings, William Lee Cheshire, of Louisville, and Rita Lucas, of Bardstown; 25 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.A Mass of Christian burial was 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road in Loretto. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson will preside.Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by the Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.Pallbearers are grandsons, Jamie Blanford, Joshua Blanford, Dave Mattingly, Robbie Mattingly, Brian Mattingly, J. E. Mattingly, Shawn Edelen, Jonathon Hagan, Levi Hagan and Jason Newton.Honorary pallbearers are granddaughters, Amanda Maupin, Devon Bales, Jessica Newton, Vivian May, Brittany Edelen, Bridgett Asberry, Laura Simpson, Savannah Edelen, Makayla Scott, Elizabeth Hagan and Emily Sandusky. Mattingly Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.