Mary Mechelle Foster, 50, of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at UK Hospital. She was born Sept. 26, 1968, in Louisville and was a native of Eastview in Hardin County. She was vice president-branch manager of PNC Bank in Bardstown.
She was a member and past president of Bardstown Rotary Club, a former member of the Board of Directors for Tri-County United Way, a former Bardstown Woman of the Year, a volunteer with the Nelson County Women's Shelter, and a former member of the Bourbon Festival Board of Directors. Mechelle was a dedicated and devoted volunteer committed to selfless service. She graduated from West Hardin High School in 1986. She also graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1995 with a bachelor of science degree in psychology. She loved to travel, explore history and enjoy good food. She also loved the outdoors, fly fishing, hiking, horseback riding, and baking. She was an avid sports fan and loved Notre Dame Football, University of Kentucky basketball and the New York Yankees.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Stewart Seng Sr.
She is survived by her husband, William Michael Foster; a son, John Wayne Waltz; her mother, Bettye Seng Taylor; and a brother, Tony Jeffries, all of Bardstown.
Her memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Barlow Funeral Home. The Rev. Rodney Lynch will officiate.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mechelle Foster Scholarship at the Bardstown Rotary Club, P.O. Box 8, Bardstown, KY 40004.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 14, 2019