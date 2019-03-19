Mary Ruth Baird, 95, of New Haven, passed away March 17, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, worked as a private bookkeeper, employee of Mack Manufacturing for 25 years, Bardstown Sewing Factory, volunteer for 12 years at Hardin Memorial Hospital and the matriarch of G. B. Howell Lane.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alice Washer; and her husband of 59 years, J.M. Baird.
She is survived by a sister, Thelma Miracle; two nephews, Jimmy and Wayne Miracle; along with all of her extended family on G. B. Howell Lane.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial to follow in Riverview Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home.
Joseph Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home
324 Center Street
New Haven, KY 40051
(502)549-3629
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 20, 2019