Mary "Lee" (Young) Shannon
1925 - 2020
Mary "Lee" Young Shannon, 94, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday September 19, 2020 at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born Oct. 20, 1925, in Louisville. She was a retired mail carrier for the U.S. Post Office, a member of National Association of Letter Carriers in Baltimore, and Woodlawn United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by four children, James Shannon, Charmaine Daverede, Patrick Shannon and Karen Nutty.
She is survived by her three children, Jennie Lee Ritchie, of Bardstown, Mary Catherine Best, of Missouri and Richard Alan Shannon, of Bardstown; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Charmaine Sullivan, of Maryland, and Luana Johnson, of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be at noon Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. The Rev. Matthew Spandler-Davidson will officiate.
Visitation will be 10 am – noon Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to Gideon's International.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
