Mary Sorrell, 94, of Cox's Creek, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Daughter of Joseph Clark and Ruth Mary Jones Bell, she was born on Oct. 20, 1925. Mary was a descendent of the first pioneers in Nelson County.
Mary loved to spend her days outdoors. She enjoyed farming, horseback riding, quilting, and basket making. A devoted mother, Mrs. Sorrell encouraged her children to pursue their interests in music, education, art and farming. Mary was known for her determination, hard work, and sense of humor.
Her final years were spent at Windsor Gardens in Bardstown. Her family expresses their deepest gratitude for the care and compassion she received there.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Sorrell. They operated a dairy farm for many years. Mrs. Sorrell was also predeceased by her siblings, Joe Ed Bell, Betsy Bell, Ruth Wigginton, Florrie Bell, Billy Frank Bell, Martha Sorrell (Mary's twin), Caroline Hall and Ann Adams.
She is survived by her children, Mary Ann (Pat) Chamberlain, Debbie (Jack) Foster, Marty (Drew Fried) Sorrell, and Paul (Teri) Sorrell; her grandchildren, Matthew Chamberlain, Katie McKim, Carrie Tuttle, Rachel McGuffey, Becky Foster, Sarah Roof, Will Honeycutt, Charlie Sorrell, Clark Sorrell and Paul Fink, 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Please pay your respects to her memory by performing a kind act for a child in need.
There will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.