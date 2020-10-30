Mary Sue Crady Holt, 82, of New Haven, went to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.Mary was born Jan. 19, 1937, in Louisville to the late Beaven H. and Suda Miller Crady.Mary was a former employee of AT&T, Mary taught Sunday School and Bible School, she was a pianist, a former Lyons Homemaker, and choir director.In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Buford "R.B." Holt; a son Michael Buford Holt, a daughter, Anita Holt, one granddaughter, Valerie Jean Holt.Mary Sue is survived by two sons, Chris "Susan" Holt, of New Haven, Tony "Sandy" Holt, of Bardstown; one daughter, Robin " Gary" Vittitow, of Hodgenville; one daughter-in-law, Debbie Holt, of Buffalo; eight grandchildren, Robert Matthew Holt, Jon Wesley (Kellie) Holt, Mallory Leigh (John) Bradshaw, Hannah Shay (Devin) Parker, Sierra Laughren (David) Goldsmith, Sydney Meagan (Jesse) Beavers, Haley Brooke Holt, and Hunter Blake Holt; 11 great-grandchildren, Michael Briar, Cole, Kobe, Taylor, Kenadie, Bella, Kacie, Clayton, Hallie, Everly and Jaxton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The funeral was 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at William R. Rust Funeral Home, Hodgenville Chapel, with the Rev. Gary Wilson officiating. Burial was in Rolling Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.William R. Rust Funeral Home, Hodgenville Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.