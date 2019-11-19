Mary Sue Sims Mahoney 74, of Boston, went to be with her Heavenly Father Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, with her family by her side.
She was born Jan. 18, 1945, in Bardstown to the late James and Roslyn Mills Sims.
She retired to be a homemaker after 25 plus years of nursing. She was a loving wife, mother, Nana and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Louis William "Bill" Mahoney, of Boston; one son, William Forrest (Davida) Mahoney, of Singapore; one daughter, Sheri (Bill) Salinas, of Boston; one brother, Jim Sims; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five sisters, Martha Mahoney, Jane Sims, Rose Mudd, Linda McGrath and Cathy Rice; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with Father Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial will be in St. Catherine Catholic Church Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, with a prayer service at 5 p.m. and will continue 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at William R. Rust Funeral Home, New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., The Rev. Matthew Hardesty will officiate.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 20, 2019