1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral
Mary Tresine Thomas, 72, of Bardstown, passed away Oct. 21, 2019. She was born April 18, 1947, in St. Joe, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ignatious Edelin and Catherine Lena Lee Mills: two brothers, Francis "Blue Boy" Mills and Joseph E. "Joe Boy" Mills; and a sister, Barbara Jean Luckett.
Survivors include her husband, William Carl Thomas, of Bardstown; sons, William Brad (Tina) Thomas. of Lexington, Christopher Lee (Courtney) Thomas, of Bardstown; a daughter, Tina Jo (Jason) Hogg, of Fleming Neon; six grandchildren, Ryan Thomas, Regan Thomas, Sophia Hogg, Jaci Hogg, Tenley Thomas and Campbell Thomas; eight sisters, Catherine Sapp, Bridgett (Johnny) Newcomb, both of Louisville, Ethlene (Pat) Young, of Salem, Ill., Elaine Mills, of Lexington, Ruth Ann (Kenny) Blair, Roselee (Darrell) Shewmaker, Angela (Richard) Mattingly, all of Lebanon, and Martina (Norman) Spalding, of Calvary; two brothers, Tom (Dot) Mills, of Louisville, Jay (Kathleen) Mills, of Lebanon; two sisters-in-law, Betty Mills and Katie Mills, both of Louisville; and one brother-in-law, Bernard Luckett. of Calvary.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with Archbishop Charles Thompson as celebrant.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, with prayers at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw. Additional visitation will be 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 23, 2019
