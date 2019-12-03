Mary Virginia "Midge" Essex Fletcher, 95, of New Haven, went to be with her heavenly Father Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born Dec. 8, 1923, in New Haven, to the late John and Margaret Mattingly Essex.
She was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a lifetime member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Doug Fletcher; a son, James E. Fletcher; three sisters, Sister Ruth Ann Essex S.C.N., Pauline Nevitt, and Kate Essex; and one brother, J.D. Essex.
She is survived by a son, Kenny (Lou) Fletcher, of Bardstown, two daughters, Ann (Chad) Mouser and Sandra "Cookie" (Nick) Greenwell, all of New Haven; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Catherine Catholic Church cemetery.
Visitation will be held Tuesday December 3, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven with a prayer service at 5 p.m. in the chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.
Visitation will continue Wednesday after 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home until the time of the service at the church.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 4, 2019