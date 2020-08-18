1/
Mary Virginia "Tootsie" Gish SCNA
1943 - 2020
A Nazareth resident, Mary Virginia "Tootsie" Gish, SCNA, 76, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Dec. 14, 1943, in Louisville to the late Felix and Antoinette Urich Gish. Tootsie was a former elementary school teacher for the Louisville Archdiocese for 21 years and also taught school for eight years in Botswana, Africa. Tootsie did volunteer work at Nazareth providing physical therapy and exercise to the retired sisters and helped sanitize the dining hall. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Gish; and sisters, Darlene Gish Krebs and Rebecca Gish Keller.
Tootsie is survived by her sisters, Barbara (Clarence) Cecil, of Eminence, Charlotte (Vincent) Curtiss, of Frankfort; three brothers, Anthony (Elizabeth) Gish, of Madison, Ind., Stephen (Debra) Gish, of New Castle, and Ken (Ann) Gish, of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Nazareth Cemetery.
The family requests contributions be made in her memory to Sisters of Charity Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY 40048.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
August 18, 2020
I went to St. Benedict and grew up with the Gish's. I am one year younger then Larry and older then Tony. What a person. Tootsie played 2nd base or short stop on the VIctory Park boys team and was great. She dedicated her life to helping others. I cannot make the funeral. I will keep All the Gish family, those passed away and alive in my prayers
Don Clark
Friend
