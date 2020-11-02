Mary "Madeline" Webb, of Okolona, returned to her Heavenly Father Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, with her loving family by her side at home. Mrs. Webb was born on Nov, 8, 1934, in Culvertown, to the late John "Richard" and Mary Esther Culver Nalley.

Among those that preceded her in death were her loving husband Ernest "Red" Webb; a son, Kevin Richard Buckman; a brother, John Richard Nalley Jr.; a sister, Mary Joan Nalley; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Buckman.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Debbie (Jeff) Ison Cheryl (Mike) Bell and Renee (Gary) Caswell; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia "Boonie" (Jimmy) Brown, Betty Wilson; Donna (Joe) Carrico; and brothers, Eddie (Louise); Charlie (Peggy).

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11501 Maple Way in Louisville with burial to follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, in Bardstown.

Friends may pay their respects 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, and 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Schoppenhorst Underwood & Brooks, Preston Highway at Brooks Road.

Schoppenhorst Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





