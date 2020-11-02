1/1
Mary "Madeline" Webb
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Madeline" Webb, of Okolona, returned to her Heavenly Father Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, with her loving family by her side at home. Mrs. Webb was born on Nov, 8, 1934, in Culvertown, to the late John "Richard" and Mary Esther Culver Nalley.
Among those that preceded her in death were her loving husband Ernest "Red" Webb; a son, Kevin Richard Buckman; a brother, John Richard Nalley Jr.; a sister, Mary Joan Nalley; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Buckman.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Debbie (Jeff) Ison Cheryl (Mike) Bell and Renee (Gary) Caswell; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia "Boonie" (Jimmy) Brown, Betty Wilson; Donna (Joe) Carrico; and brothers, Eddie (Louise); Charlie (Peggy).
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11501 Maple Way in Louisville with burial to follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, in Bardstown.
Friends may pay their respects 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, and 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Schoppenhorst Underwood & Brooks, Preston Highway at Brooks Road.
Schoppenhorst Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 1, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved