Maryola Williams, 78, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Harvey and Bertha Lee Sanders Faulkner.
Survivors include three sons, Dennis Williams, of Bardstown, Joseph Williams, of Radcliff, and Artemus Williams, of Bowling Green; and a daughter, Renee Hessler, of Adolphus.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 6, 2019