Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matilda "Tilly" (Robinson) Harp. View Sign Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Send Flowers Obituary

Matilda "Tilly" Robinson Harp, 88, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Titusville, Fla. Born on Aug. 7, 1930, in Mount Washington to the late Ada and John Robinson Sr., she resided in Cox's Creek, and Shepherdsville, prior to moving to Florida.

Tilly was a graduate of Bloomfield High School, class of 1949. She was known for her volunteer work and membership in community organizations. She was a founding member of the Cox's Creek Junior Homemakers, a charter member of the American Legion Post 121 Ladies Auxiliary, a member of New Salem Baptist Church and a Kentucky Colonel. She was known for her special smile, hard work, and neverending kindness.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, George Robinson, Joetta Standiford, John "Jack" Robinson Jr., Betty Jean Young and Cecil Robinson.

She is survived by her loving husband, J.W. Harp, of Titusville, Fla.; her children, Nancy (Chris) Holt Weber, of St. Helena Island, S.C., and Howard (Susan) Holt, of Orlando, Fla.; her stepchildren, Juanita (Gary) Hutcherson, of Louisville, Lisa (Chris) Hogan, of Nashville, Tenn., and Stephen Harp, of Jacksonville, Fla.; her sisters and brothers, Susie Howard, of Loyal, Mary Elizabeth Bandy, of Bowling Green, Linda Robinson, of Bardstown, and Steve Robinson, of Boston; her grandchildren, Margaret Weber, Jaclyn Holt, Anna Maria Holt, Amy Holt, Jeremy Hutcherson, Derrick Hutcherson, Matthew Hogan, Jessica Whited, James Harp and Keely Harp; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who held a very special place in her heart.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the funeral home followed by burial at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, 2775 Deatsville, Road in Cox's Creek.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that remembrances be sent to the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or the Nelson County 4-H Council, 317 S. Third Street, Bardstown, KY 40004.

Is in charge of arrangements.



Matilda "Tilly" Robinson Harp, 88, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Titusville, Fla. Born on Aug. 7, 1930, in Mount Washington to the late Ada and John Robinson Sr., she resided in Cox's Creek, and Shepherdsville, prior to moving to Florida.Tilly was a graduate of Bloomfield High School, class of 1949. She was known for her volunteer work and membership in community organizations. She was a founding member of the Cox's Creek Junior Homemakers, a charter member of the American Legion Post 121 Ladies Auxiliary, a member of New Salem Baptist Church and a Kentucky Colonel. She was known for her special smile, hard work, and neverending kindness.She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, George Robinson, Joetta Standiford, John "Jack" Robinson Jr., Betty Jean Young and Cecil Robinson.She is survived by her loving husband, J.W. Harp, of Titusville, Fla.; her children, Nancy (Chris) Holt Weber, of St. Helena Island, S.C., and Howard (Susan) Holt, of Orlando, Fla.; her stepchildren, Juanita (Gary) Hutcherson, of Louisville, Lisa (Chris) Hogan, of Nashville, Tenn., and Stephen Harp, of Jacksonville, Fla.; her sisters and brothers, Susie Howard, of Loyal, Mary Elizabeth Bandy, of Bowling Green, Linda Robinson, of Bardstown, and Steve Robinson, of Boston; her grandchildren, Margaret Weber, Jaclyn Holt, Anna Maria Holt, Amy Holt, Jeremy Hutcherson, Derrick Hutcherson, Matthew Hogan, Jessica Whited, James Harp and Keely Harp; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who held a very special place in her heart.Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.The funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the funeral home followed by burial at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, 2775 Deatsville, Road in Cox's Creek.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that remembrances be sent to the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or the Nelson County 4-H Council, 317 S. Third Street, Bardstown, KY 40004. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home Is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close