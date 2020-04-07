Matthew Chase Dillon, 22, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Clarkson. He was born Jan. 21, 1998, in Lebanon to Carrie and Steve Dillon. Chase was a machinist for AV Gauge & Fixture South. He loved his family, shooting and riding dirt bikes.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Glenda Dillon.
He is survived by his mother, Carrie Dillon, of Bardstown; his father, Steve Dillon, of Elizabethtown; his sister, Shelby Dillon; his best friend who he called brother, Spencer Bartley; and his maternal grandparents, Tommy and Marsha Raikes, all of Bardstown; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral will be private.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 8, 2020