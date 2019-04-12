Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Craig Newton. View Sign

Matthew Craig Newton, 52, of Bloomfield, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 22, 1966, in Bardstown to David Eugene and Catherine Rose Cissell Newton. Craig was the supervisor of maintenance for Bardstown City Schools, was a builder and contractor, was an employee of American Greetings for 16 years, attended St. Thomas Catholic Church, and was a Christian by faith. He was an avid UK fan and loved his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Eugene Newton.

He is survived by his mother, Catherine Rose Newton; three sisters, Gena Newton Arnold, of Bardstown, Kelly R. Newton (Chris Donahue), of Balltown, Sandy Newton (Darrell) Hardin, of Cox's Creek; his brother, David Scott Newton, of Louisville; his half brother, David Brad Newton, of Bardstown; his fiancé, Denise Culver, and her children, Trevor and Miranda Culver; seven nieces and nephews, Wilson, Andy and Alex Arnold, Emily Smith, Summer Beavers, Hannah and Hallie Hardin; his two beloved dogs, Scout and Sweeney; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. Deacon Sam Filiatreau will officiate. Interment will be in St. Thomas Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and additional visitation 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 14.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to the Humane Society, or the donor's favorite charity.

is in charge of arrangements.

Matthew Craig Newton, 52, of Bloomfield, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 22, 1966, in Bardstown to David Eugene and Catherine Rose Cissell Newton. Craig was the supervisor of maintenance for Bardstown City Schools, was a builder and contractor, was an employee of American Greetings for 16 years, attended St. Thomas Catholic Church, and was a Christian by faith. He was an avid UK fan and loved his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his father, David Eugene Newton.He is survived by his mother, Catherine Rose Newton; three sisters, Gena Newton Arnold, of Bardstown, Kelly R. Newton (Chris Donahue), of Balltown, Sandy Newton (Darrell) Hardin, of Cox's Creek; his brother, David Scott Newton, of Louisville; his half brother, David Brad Newton, of Bardstown; his fiancé, Denise Culver, and her children, Trevor and Miranda Culver; seven nieces and nephews, Wilson, Andy and Alex Arnold, Emily Smith, Summer Beavers, Hannah and Hallie Hardin; his two beloved dogs, Scout and Sweeney; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. Deacon Sam Filiatreau will officiate. Interment will be in St. Thomas Catholic Church Cemetery.Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and additional visitation 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 14.The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to the Humane Society, or the donor's favorite charity. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home

1475 New Shepherdsville Road

Bardstown , KY 40004

502-348-8858 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.