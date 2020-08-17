Matthew "Scott" Smith, 37, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. He was born Sept. 28, 1982, in Bardstown. He worked as a construction superintendent for BCD, enjoyed golfing and hunting, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Sidebottom; his grandparents, Robert and Helen Sidebottom; and his father-in-law, Vic Peterson.
He is survived by his wife, Emily Smith; a daughter, Carlie Smith, of Bardstown; a son, Hudson Smith; his parents, Randall and Teresa Smith; a brother, Greg (Nikki) Smith, all of Bardstown; his mother-in-law, Ann Peterson, of Lebanon, two brothers-in-law, Michael (Janie) Peterson, of Atlanta, and Paul (Kristen) Peterson, of Lebanon; three nieces, Hailey Smith, Emma Smith and Thea Peterson; his grandmother, Linda Sidebottom, of Springfield; and grandparents-in-law, Larry and Mary Paul Edelen, of Springfield.
His funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, and 9 – 10:15 am Wednesday August 19 at Barlow Funeral Home.
The family asks that instead of sending flowers, they would greatly appreciate donations being made to the Scholarship Fund that has been set up for his two children. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.