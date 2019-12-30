Maureen Coughlin, SCN, 92, (formerly Sister Maureen Francis) died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Nazareth Home in Louisville.
Visitation will be Monday, December 30, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Nazareth Home Chapel, Louisville, KY.
Sister Maureen's body will arrive at Nazareth at 4 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, with a prayer vigil in St. Vincent Church at 6:30 p.m.
The Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial in the Nazareth Cemetery.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 31, 2019