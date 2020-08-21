Melvin L. Downs, 91, of Chattanooga, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. He was born Aug. 15, 1928, on the grounds of My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown to Russell S. Downs and Mary Myrtle Greenwell Barnes. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Melvin was a graduate of St. Joe Prep and a World War II veteran. He graduated from the University of Kentucky with a BS in Civil Engineering. A prominent professional engineer, Melvin worked until he was 88 years old and worked for 14 months in Alexandria, Egypt. He was a diplomat with the American Society of Civil Engineers, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus; Member of the Chattanooga Engineers Club, the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Downtown Sertoma Club and the Serra Club of Chattanooga. Melvin was known for his amazing breakfast and his one-liners.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Elgetha Piles, Nancy Howard and Peakie Coulter and a brother, Kenny Downs.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo Dolan Downs; a daughter, Rosemary (KC) Carswell; two sons, Patrick T. Downs and Dr. Christopher J. Downs; four grandchildren, Patrick T. Downs Jr., Jessica P. Downs, Lincoln C. Downs and Ashlee Kovalik; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral Mass was 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. The Rev. Mike Nolan, the Rev. Jim Vick and the Rev. Mike Creson officiated. Burial was in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, 40 West Drive, Nazareth, KY 40048 or to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 501 S. Moore Road, East Ridge, TN 37412.





