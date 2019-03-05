Michael David Coots passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Michael was born to Opal Poore in 1966 in Harlan, Ky. He was raised there until he moved to Michigan to live with his father, Dwayne Coots, at age 17. Michael returned to Kentucky in 2007, when he moved with his family to Bardstown to begin work for Lee Brick & Block. Prior to his passing, Michael held title as regional production manager for Lee. At home, Michael was a loving husband and father.
Married for 30 years, Michael is survived by his wife, Denise; a son, Zachary, and his wife, Maggie; a son, Riley; a daughter, Kaila; his mother, Opal; a brother, Tony; and mother-in-law, Angeline Baker.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 8, and 8-9:15 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held during visitation Friday beginning at 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 6, 2019