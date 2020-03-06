Michael Earl Coen, 70, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born April 11, 1949, in Gassaway, W.Va., to the late Lovell and Irene Margaret Sieges Coen. Mike was a devoted family man. He was fiercely independent. Mike was an avid cyclist, loved to travel and read, especially anything historical. Mike was a practicing attorney and was the legal counsel for the Joint City-County Planning Commission of Nelson County for over 30 years and was of the Lutheran faith.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Storemski Coen; two daughters, Lauren Coen (Nicole Kersting), of Louisville, and Brooke Coen, of New Albany, Ind., a son Michael Coen, Jr. (Sahar Fahimi), of Alexandria, Va., a sister-in-law, Susan Storemski, of Elizabethtown; his favorite nephew, Kyle Landis; and three grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen by the family. Family and friends are invited to Kreso's Restaurant for a time of sharing and remembrance Sunday, March 8, starting at 4:30 p.m.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Guthrie Opportunity Center, 900 Nutter Dr., Bardstown, KY. 40004.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 7, 2020