Michael K. Beam, 67, of New Haven, passed away Monday April 15, 2019, at Hosparus Care Center in Louisville.He was born June 27, 1951, in Nelson County to Henry and Josephine Rogers Beam.He was a construction worker most of his life and was a member of St. Catherine Alexandria Catholic Church in New Haven.He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Josephine Beam; three brothers, Henry, Victor and Johnny Beam; and three sisters, Jean Hall, Joann Beam and Betty Cecil.He is survived by one brother, Melvin (Patricia) Beam, of Mount Washington; and one sister, Catherine Suzanne Beam, of Louisville.In keeping with Michael wishes cremation was chosen. William Rust Funeral Home in New Haven, is in charge of arrangements.