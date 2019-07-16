Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Lee Schneider. View Sign Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Lee Schneider, 62, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 3, 1957, in Louisville to Donald Lee and Emily Gladys Straub Schneider. Mike retired from the United States Navy as an Engineman First Class. He was a commercial pilot with his ATP rating. Mike was currently working as director of Nazareth Campus Services in Nazareth. He attended Holy Rosary Catholic Church and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 121.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Emily Gladys Straub Schneider.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Raynor Schneider; a son, Daniel (Amy) Schneider, of Aldie, Va.; daughters, Sally (Scott) Perry, of Springfield, Va., Whitney Verges (Clay), of Louisville, Jordan (Brian) Kaatz, of Canton, Mich.; his father, Donald Lee Schneider, of Bardstown; sisters, Jane (Terry) Wagner, Susan (Harry) Nally, and Dana Schneider (Kenny), all of Bardstown, and Rachel (Marty) Blankenship, of Louisville; his brother, Donnie (Kathy) Schneider, of Florida; and seven grandchildren, Erika, Gunner, Brendan, Penelope, Finley, Sullivan and Connor.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church of Nazareth with the Rev. Gary Young as celebrant.

Visitation is Wednesday, July 17, 4-6:30 p.m. with a wake service at 6:30 p.m. and additional visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church of Nazareth.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048-0009.

is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Lee Schneider, 62, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 3, 1957, in Louisville to Donald Lee and Emily Gladys Straub Schneider. Mike retired from the United States Navy as an Engineman First Class. He was a commercial pilot with his ATP rating. Mike was currently working as director of Nazareth Campus Services in Nazareth. He attended Holy Rosary Catholic Church and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 121.He was preceded in death by his mother, Emily Gladys Straub Schneider.He is survived by his wife, Alice Raynor Schneider; a son, Daniel (Amy) Schneider, of Aldie, Va.; daughters, Sally (Scott) Perry, of Springfield, Va., Whitney Verges (Clay), of Louisville, Jordan (Brian) Kaatz, of Canton, Mich.; his father, Donald Lee Schneider, of Bardstown; sisters, Jane (Terry) Wagner, Susan (Harry) Nally, and Dana Schneider (Kenny), all of Bardstown, and Rachel (Marty) Blankenship, of Louisville; his brother, Donnie (Kathy) Schneider, of Florida; and seven grandchildren, Erika, Gunner, Brendan, Penelope, Finley, Sullivan and Connor.A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church of Nazareth with the Rev. Gary Young as celebrant.Visitation is Wednesday, July 17, 4-6:30 p.m. with a wake service at 6:30 p.m. and additional visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church of Nazareth.The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048-0009. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close