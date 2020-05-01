Mike "Arlo" Guthrie, 68, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 22, 1952, in Bardstown, was a Vietnam veteran, and retired from Disney as an artist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Shirley Guthrie; and a sister, Terry Hagan.
He is survived by his three children, Noah Guthrie, of Bardstown, Kate Guthrie (Aaron) Hurst, of New Haven, and Laura (J.T.) Webb, of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Frye Brothers, Kaylie Hurst and Wyliee Hurst; seven brothers and sisters, Scarlett Hibbs and Jamie (Ronel) Richardson, both of Bardstown, Pat (Kathie) Guthrie, of Ruidoso, New Mexico, Danny (Theresa) Guthrie, of Cox's Creek, Sally Guthrie, of Acworth, Ga., Richard "Tink" (Lucia) Guthrie and Ben (Angela) Guthrie, both of Bardstown; several nieces and nephews; the mother of his children, Patty Fox, of Bardstown; and a special friend, Carol Elliott, of Bardstown.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 2, 2020