Mildred Ann Hagan, 91, of Bloomfield, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 12, 1928, in Nelson County to the late William Snyder and Effie Stevens Chowning. She was a homemaker and farmer, was a member of Willisburg Church of Christ, and was a good mother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Hagan; and a son, Darrell Hagan.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda (Roger) Royalty, of Fisherville, Barbara (Dwight) Conway, of Lawrenceburg, Pat (Bernie) Disponett, of Bloomfield; four sons, Jerry (Kathy) Hagan and Marty (Nicole) Hagan, both of Lawrenceburg, Charles Hagan, of Bardstown, Mikey (Melissa) Hagan, of Bloomfield; her sister, Emma Neal Chowning, of Bloomfield; 15 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 1:30 pm Monday, July 8, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Bro. Charlie Blevins will officiate. Interment will be in Big Spring Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the funeral home.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 7, 2019