Mildred Guthrie Downing, 86, formerly of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Jenny Stewart Medical Center in Hopkinsville. She was born March 30, 1934, in Clark County, Ind., and a member of Bardstown Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. and Marie Guthrie; two brothers, Robert Guthrie and John B. Guthrie Jr.; and a sister, Ruth Etheredge.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Conley, of Bardstown; a brother, William L. Guthrie, of Lecanto, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen with a service at a later date, inurnment will be at Bardstown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may go to Mindy Kohler Western State Hospital.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 10, 2020