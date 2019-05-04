Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Louise (Clark) Allen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Louise Clark Allen, 87, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Lexington. She was born in Fredericktown Aug. 24, 1931. Millie was an accomplished seamstress, excellent cook, avid golfer and loved to play bridge. She spent countless hours volunteering at her children's schools and at church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Dewey Allen; her parents, Deuward and Anna Clark; and seven siblings, Elizabeth Brooks, Ceal Renner, Martha Ann Ballard, Bill Clark, Jude Clark, Joe Bobby Clark and Leo Clark.

Survivors include her three children, Ellen Whitley, Jim Allen and Carrie (Scott) Boling, all of Lexington; four grandchildren, Ben (Kelly) Whitley, of Clermont, Fla., Hannah Allen and Ike and Annie Boling, of Lexington; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Azalea Whitley; a brother, the Rev. Thomas R. Clark, of Bardstown; and a host of special nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

Her life will be celebrated at a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary. Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Monday, May 6, preceding the Mass at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bethlehem High School, 309 W. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown, KY 40004 or .

Milward Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mildred Louise Clark Allen, 87, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Lexington. She was born in Fredericktown Aug. 24, 1931. Millie was an accomplished seamstress, excellent cook, avid golfer and loved to play bridge. She spent countless hours volunteering at her children's schools and at church.She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Dewey Allen; her parents, Deuward and Anna Clark; and seven siblings, Elizabeth Brooks, Ceal Renner, Martha Ann Ballard, Bill Clark, Jude Clark, Joe Bobby Clark and Leo Clark.Survivors include her three children, Ellen Whitley, Jim Allen and Carrie (Scott) Boling, all of Lexington; four grandchildren, Ben (Kelly) Whitley, of Clermont, Fla., Hannah Allen and Ike and Annie Boling, of Lexington; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Azalea Whitley; a brother, the Rev. Thomas R. Clark, of Bardstown; and a host of special nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.Her life will be celebrated at a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary. Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Monday, May 6, preceding the Mass at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bethlehem High School, 309 W. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown, KY 40004 or .Milward Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations