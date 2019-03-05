Mildred Marian Mattingly

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Marian Mattingly.

Mildred Marian Mattingly, 69, of Bardstown, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Nancy Rogers Culver; and her sister, Carolyn Harned.
Survivors include her husband, James Ray Mattingly, of Bardstown; one daughter, Anita Lynn Mattingly, of Louisville; three brothers, Victor (Jane) Culver, John Culver, Joe (Georgann) Culver; and one sister, Nadine (Tiny) Smith, all of Bardstown; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mildred's wishes were for cremation with no services.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.