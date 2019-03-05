Mildred Marian Mattingly, 69, of Bardstown, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Nancy Rogers Culver; and her sister, Carolyn Harned.
Survivors include her husband, James Ray Mattingly, of Bardstown; one daughter, Anita Lynn Mattingly, of Louisville; three brothers, Victor (Jane) Culver, John Culver, Joe (Georgann) Culver; and one sister, Nadine (Tiny) Smith, all of Bardstown; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mildred's wishes were for cremation with no services.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 6, 2019