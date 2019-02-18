Mildred "Millie" McGovern, SCN, 86, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Nazareth Home in Louisville.
A prayer service and visitation is 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Nazareth Home in Louisville.
A Wake is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at St. Vincent Church in Nazareth.
The funeral Mass will be on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth, followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery.
Ratterman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 19, 2019