Miles "Malley" Durbin Jr., 53, of Bardstown passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 24, 1965, in New Orleans. He was employed at Wal-Mart. He was a 1984 graduate of Nelson County High School and a member of the Nelson County Cardinals football team.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Miles E. Sr. and Rita Jean Durbin; a niece, Michael Jean Durbin; paternal grandparents, Curtis and Anna Lena Durbin; and maternal grandparents, Carl and Mae Miller.
He is survived by his brother, Martin C. (Valerie) Durbin, of Allentown, Pa.; a niece, Scarlett A. Durbin, of Allentown, Pa.; and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
His memorial service will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Barlow Funeral Home. His cousin Ryan Huff will officiate.
Visitation will be noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions will go to the Nelson County in Memory of Rita J. Durbin.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 22, 2019