Minnie Lyvers Ice, 100, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born Nov. 5, 1919, in Holy Cross. Her parents were William Henry Lyvers, of Holy Cross, and Mary Elizabeth McCauley, of Raywick. She grew up in the Marion-Nelson County area and graduated from high school in Holy Cross.

She met William Arthur Ice Jr. and they were married by the Rev. James H. Willett in the rectory of St. Joseph Church in Bardstown, on Oct. 30 1941. (During the time when William Arthur Ice served in World War II and later was part owner in Ice's Produce, the family lived in Bardstown.)

Around 1955, William Arthur and Minnie and their family moved to Sellersburg, Ind. Minnie was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Sellersburg, and in recent years, Minnie lived at Westminster Village in Clarksville, Ind. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed quilting and needlework, vegetable and flower gardening and feeding birds, especially hummingbirds.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Arthur Ice, who passed away on March 2, 1987.

She is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth Jacobs, of Jeffersonville, Ind.; Linda Hamilton, of Sellersburg, Ind.; and Sandra Dunn, of Marion, Ind.; and one son, William Ice III, of Henryville, Ind.; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Because of COVID-19, the family will have a private service.

Coots Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Ind. is in charge of arrangements.

