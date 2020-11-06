1/1
Myrtle Hutchins
1924 - 2020
Myrtle Hutchins, 96, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
She was born Feb. 16, 1924, in Nelson County. She retired as a cafeteria manager for Foster Heights School, and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hutchins; a grandson, Tony Gritton; and great-grandsons, Josh Williams and Jacob Williams.
She is survived by two daughters, Peggy (Kenneth) Dawes, of Louisville, and Donna (Russ) Gritton, of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Ruscinda Johnson,Wayne Dawes, Michael Dawes and Debbie Williams; seven great-grandchildren, Bethany, Hannah, Rachel, MaKenzie, Lindsey, Jonathan, and Benjamin; one great-great-granddaughter, Elaina; a brother, Jimmy Mattingly, of Bardstown; and a sister, Christine Thomas, of Georgia.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Dr. James Carroll will officiate.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 pm Thursday November 5 and 9 to 11 am Friday November 6 at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
