Nadya Maria (Lozano) de Campoamor
1933 - 2020
Nadya Maria Lozano de Campoamor, 86, of Chaplin, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Springview Hospital in Lebanon. She was born Oct. 8, 1933, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, to the late Tilso and Leticia Montalvo Lozano. Nadya was a retired beautician and cafeteria manager for an elementary school in Alaska and was a member of Chaplin Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Korner; and a granddaughter, Brandi Campoamor.
She is survived by her husband, Fernando Campoamor; five sons, Fernando (Lynette) Campoamor Jr., of Bloomfield, Eduardo (Teri) Campoamor, Gilberto Campoamor, and Ernesto Campoamor, all of Anchorage, Alaska, and George (Candy) Campoamor, of Phoenix; 19 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Chaplin Baptist Church. Pastor Mike Thompson will officiate. Interment will be in Highview Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday, June 1, from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral at 1 pm.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to the Chaplin Baptist Church or The Gideons International.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin Funeral Home
119 Fairfield Hill Rd
Bloomfield, KY 40008
(502) 252-8321
