Nancy Jewell Simpson, 92, of Bloomfield, passed away Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019, at her residence. She was born on March 9, 1927, in Nelson County to the late Jude and Matilda Hellard Hood. Mrs. Simpson was a homemaker, was old school, well respected in her community and was a member of Chaplin Christian Church, Disciples of Christ.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Simpson; her son, Kenny Simpson; a daughter, Annette Edwards; three brothers; and seven sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Terry) Bowling, of Bloomfield; her son, Danny (Mary) Simpson, of Bloomfield; a sister, Lorine Richardson, of Bloomfield; her son-in-law, Steve Edwards, of Bloomfield; her daughter-in-law, Sandy Simpson, of Bardstown; 16 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Houghlin Funeral Home with Brother Joshua Simpson her grandson officiating. Interment will be in Highview Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Chaplin Christian Church, Disciples of Christ or Hospice of Nelson County.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 8, 2019