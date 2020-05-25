Nancy L. McCarrick, 81, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Aug. 15, 1938, in Bardstown, was retired from Walmart, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Lee and Catherine Isabelle Bickett Wood; and a sister, Barbara Reid.
She is survived by her brother, Ken (Marilynn) Wood, of Orlando, Fla.; two sisters, Brilla Hartlage, of Louisville, and Judy (Jack) Burnside, of Springboro, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
A prayer will be at noon Friday, May 29, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Friday, May 29, at the funeral home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 26, 2020