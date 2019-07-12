Nancy Marie Reams, 67, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center at UK Healthcare. She was born July 1, 1952, in Nelson County to the late Jesse Willard and Nancy Jones McCubbins. Nancy was a former waitress at Talbott Tavern, a former employee of Lily Tulip, was of the Catholic faith, and loved to work in the yard and with her flowers.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Reams; four daughters, Rebecca (Hector) Granados, of Louisville, Nancy Jean (Jason) Bryant, of Nashville, Tenn., Jamie (Doug) Lyells, of Nevada, Eve Reams, of Ashland City, Tenn.; five sisters, Karen McCubbins, of New Hope, and Geneva (Joe) Redmon, Patricia McCubbins, Jacquee (DeWayne) Darnell, Rachel (Hector) Gomez, all of Bardstown; four brothers, George (Barbara) McCubbins, Robert (Mary) McCubbins, Sonne McCubbins, all of Bardstown, and Anthony (Sheila) McCubbins, of Boston; nine grandchildren, Tiffany Downs, Kevin Litton, Alysia Martinez, Talon Burnside, Jonathan Bryant, Ella Bryant, Raven Flowers, Piper Lyells and Abel Frames; and three great-grandchildren, Selina Rodriguez, Giovanni Rodriguez and Kaleb Bryant.
The funeral is 2:30 pm Sunday, July 14, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. The Rev. Matthew Hardesty will officiate. Interment will be in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. A prayer service will be Saturday at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be Sunday from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 13, 2019