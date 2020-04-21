Naomi D. Specht (1924 - 2020)
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL
61254
(309)-944-1415
Naomi D. Specht, 95, of Annawan, Ill., passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Hillcrest Home in Geneseo, Ill.
Naomi was born May 24, 1924, the daughter of Mack and Viola Price Duncan, in Nelson County. She graduated from Boston High School in Boston. She married Joe Kegolis and they separated. On Sept. 11, 1959, she married Paul S. Specht at St. Anthony Catholic Church parsonage.
She was a member of St. Mary of the Field Catholic Church, Hooppole, the Altar & Rosary Society of the church, and the Hooppole American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling, canning food, flower gardening and watching her birds. She enjoyed being a homemaker and helping Paul on the farm, while raising their seven sons.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul, on Aug. 8, 1971; six brothers; and one sister.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Joseph (Rita) Specht, of Lyndon, Ill., Mike Specht, of Kewanee, Ill., Paul (Jamie) Specht, of Annawan, Ill., John (Carla) Specht, Annawan, Ill., Roy (Nancy) Specht, of Geneseo, Ill., Ray (Maureen) Specht, Hooppole, Ill., and Charles (Marina) Specht, of Kiev, Ukraine; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and eight stepgreat-grandchildren; her brother, Billy Duncan, of Hodgenville; and a sister-in-law, Marie Duncan, of Athertonville.
A private graveside funeral service will be Wednesday, April 22, at St. Mary Cemetery in in Hooppole, Ill. The Rev. S. Stephen Englebrecht will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary of the Field Catholic Church, the Annawan/ Alba Rescue Squad, or a charity of donor's choice.
Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory-Atkinson Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 22, 2020
