Naomi Ray Firman, 94, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born April 6, 1925, in Nelson County to the late William Albert and Cecila Ann Montgomery Ray. Naomi was a former custodian for White's Antiques for 17 years and at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church for 14 years. She was a member of Bardstown First Baptist Church for 76 years. Naomi loved to read, work puzzles, grow flowers and work in her garden.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Alexander "Dan" Firman; two daughters, Rae Phillips and Donna Greathouse; two sons-in-law, Charles Phillips and Barry Smallwood; a grandson, Terry Phillips; eight brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by three daughters, Lillian Smallwood, of Lexington, Ann (John) Payne and Connie (Ronnie "Wiener") Ford, all of Bardstown; a son-in-law, Sonny Greathouse, of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Mary Emma Lydian, of Bardstown, and Mildred Davis and Elsie Lydian, both of Cox's Creek, Emma Jean Simpson, of Louisville; three nephews, Carl, Hosea and Tracy King; as well as a host of cousins and friends.
The funeral will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at Bardstown First Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael Smith officiating. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 4:00-8:00 pm at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. Additional visitation will be Saturday at the church after 10 a.m. until time of services.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 22, 2020