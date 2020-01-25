Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma (Stewart) Emerson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Stewart Emerson, 67, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. She was born to the late Robert Stewart and Jenny Duncan Stewart on Oct. 21, 1952, in Bloomfield.

Norma graduated from the first class of Nelson County High School in 1970, then briefly attended Western Kentucky University, before moving to Louisville to attend business school. She was first hired to a human resources position at St. Anthony's Hospital where she was promoted to Director of Human Resources and worked for over 23 years before its closing in 1995. Norma then worked as the Human Resources Director for Franciscan Healthcare for over 13 years, and then finally finishing her career as Human Resources Director at Episcopal Church Home, retiring in 2015.

Despite her successful professional career, family and friends were Norma's passion. She raised three sons, adored her two very young grandchildren, and was a very involved aunt to her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. She loved being involved in the choir as an active member of Middletown Christian Church, and was a devoted friend to many people for many years.

Norma enjoyed cooking, singing, reading and spending time with her friends and family. She kept long-lasting, deep friendships and was a wonderful, comforting listener. Also, she gave generously to many charities close to her heart.

Norma is survived by her three sons, Brent Emerson (Sarah), Lance Emerson (Jennifer), Jared Emerson (Melea); two grandchildren, Lydia and Nolan; four siblings Danny Stewart (Brenda), Leigh Dauphinais (Dennis), Scott Stewart, and Jan Rogan (John); 12 nieces and nephews, eight grand-nieces and -nephews and countless friends.

Norma wanted to express gratitude to the compassionate medical caregivers at CBC group, especially Dr. Khalid Ghosheh and the wonderful staff at Baptist Health, notably the Ambulatory Care Unit and 3 Park Tower. She was also grateful to all the anonymous blood donors for the gift of life for the last 11 years.

Visitation hours celebrating her life will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service starting at 1:00 p.m. at Middletown Christian Church, 500 N. Watterson Trail in Louisville.

Please consider donating in Norma's name to , the American Red Cross, or Middletown Christian Church in lieu of flowers.



