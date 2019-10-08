Norma Francis Duncan Sils, 87, entered Eternal Life Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Norma was born in Chaplin as the eighth of nine children to the late Robert and Eula Duncan. In the 1970s Ted and Norma, along with Norma's sister Jenny and husband, Bob Stewart, owned and operated the Stewart and Sils family clothing store in Bloomfield. She served her family faithfully as a homemaker and will be remembered as a fiercely loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Theodore S. Sils Sr., and siblings, Mary Jo, William, Mildred, Eugene, Thelma, Bucky, Jenny and Freddy.
Survivors include her children, Theodore S. Sils Jr. (Kelly), Jennifer Sils (Mac King), and Susan Amundsen (Jack); grandchildren, Kate Stinson (Jay), Brennan Morrison, Patrick Morrison, and Elizabeth King; great-grandson, Emmett Stinson; stepgrandchildren, Shelby Fisher (Kevin) and Katie Piccini; stepgreat-grandchildren, Tyler Stinson, Kalyn Fisher, Carter Fisher and Austin Piccini.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services in celebration of her life will be 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donation to Hosparus, https://hosparushealth.org/donate/ or Chaplin United Methodist Church.
Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 9, 2019