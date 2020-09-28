1/1
Norma Jean Cissell
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean Cissell, 80, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born on June 29, 1940, to the late John William "J.W." and Dorothy Lillian Curtsinger Crowe. She was a homemaker, former employee at Thompson Food Mart and of the Baptist faith.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Donald Cissell.
She is survived by her two daughters, Krisite Michelle McKown (Steve Runde), and Tammy Linn Lee, both of Bardstown; two sons, Donald Keith (Debbie) Cissell, and Timmy Cissell, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Kenny (Patsy) Crowe, of Bardstown, and Harold Crowe, of Fredricksburg; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, , 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with cremation to follow. Deacon Sam Filiatreau will officiate.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved