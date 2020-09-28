Norma Jean Cissell, 80, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born on June 29, 1940, to the late John William "J.W." and Dorothy Lillian Curtsinger Crowe. She was a homemaker, former employee at Thompson Food Mart and of the Baptist faith.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Donald Cissell.
She is survived by her two daughters, Krisite Michelle McKown (Steve Runde), and Tammy Linn Lee, both of Bardstown; two sons, Donald Keith (Debbie) Cissell, and Timmy Cissell, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Kenny (Patsy) Crowe, of Bardstown, and Harold Crowe, of Fredricksburg; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, , 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with cremation to follow. Deacon Sam Filiatreau will officiate.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the funeral home. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.