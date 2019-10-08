Norman Jerome 'Jerry' Domann, 93, of Raywick, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Center. He was born Feb. 16, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a retired employee of General Motors in Parma, Ohio. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of World War II serving in the Philippine Islands and he served two years in the Peace Corps in Jamaica. He was a Trappist Monk from 1952-65. He was a 4th degree Knight with the Bardstown Knights of Columbus Council #1290, a Third Order Lay Dominican and a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Raywick.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lee Simcic Domann; his father, Frank Jerome Domann; his mother, Teresa J. Gaertner Domann; one sister, Patricia Kavlich; and three brothers, Bernard, David and Charles Domann.
Survivors include one daughter, Teresa Frances Ruhl, of Cleveland, Ohio; one son, Nathan Victor Domann (Alyssa), of Brunswick, Ohio; five grandchildren; two sisters, Marie Domann and Delores Dant, both of Parma, Ohio; and special friends, Robert and Phillis Daugherty of Raywick.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main Street in Raywick. The Rev. David Naylor will preside. Rev. James O'Connor will concelebrate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.
Memorials may go toward Masses.
Pallbearers are Jamie Daugherty, Dan Scholl, Lee Brahm, Richard Hughes and Robert Daugherty.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 9, 2019