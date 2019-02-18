Novalee Brown Robbins, 51, of Danville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. She was born Jan. 13, 1968.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Bruce M. Robbins.
The funeral is 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Perryville Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the church until the time of the service.
The family requests contributions in lieu of flowers to Walden Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 19, 2019