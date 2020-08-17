Oma Lee Montgomery Douglas Maddox, 82, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born May 17, 1938, in Lebanon. She was a retired cook, and a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Lebanon Junction.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Otto Douglas; second husband, John Edward Maddox; a son, David Parker; and a brother, Leon Montgomery.
She is survived by four sons, Danny (Flo) Parker, of Bardstown, Edward "Hot Dog" (Wendy) Douglas Jr., of Chicago, James Pat (Francine) Douglas, of Louisville, and Tony (Shavatta) Douglas, of Winchester, Calif.; five stepchildren, Sissy Maddox, Eddie Ray Maddox, Gary Maddox, Wanda Maddox and Kenny Maddox; a sister, Barbara Montgomery, of Louisville; a daughter-in-law, Wanda Parker, of Bardstown; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, nieces, nephews and many friends.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. The Rev. Roscoe Linton will officiate.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the funeral home. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.