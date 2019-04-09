Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ophelia Catherine Bayens Corbett, 102, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Louisville on Dec. 21, 1916, Ophelia was the oldest of 10 children born to Joseph and Ophelia Ann Bayens. She was a loving wife and homemaker devoted to raising her five children. Ophelia loved life and her greatest joy and biggest smiles would come from the good times and great food at family gatherings.

Ophelia was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Kelly L. Corbett; and eight siblings.

Ophelia is survived by sons, Edward Corbett (Carol), Kelly T. Corbett (Beth) and Robert Corbett; daughters, Jo Ann Scaglione (Fred) and Mary June Forsythe (Alan); a sister, Viola Davis; 10 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 1020 E. Burnett Ave., with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Ophelia was baptized, went to school, and was married at St. Elizabeth.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road in Louisville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mass of The Air or Hospice of Nelson County.

Highlands Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Louisville , KY 40205

502-451-4420 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 10, 2019

