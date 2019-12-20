Oveda Miracle McKinley, 66, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville surrounded by her family.
She was born June 27, 1953, in Bell County to the late Hillary Jack and Hassie Wilder Miracle.
She worked as a machine operator with Johnson and Johnson and was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jimmy Jack and Boyd Wayne Miracle; one sister, Helen Miracle Skaggs; and one brother, Dallas Miracle.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Marvin McKinley, of Hodgenville, two stepsons, Shannon Dean McKinley and William Heath McKinley, both of Ohio; two brothers, Clarence (Carolyn) Miracle, and Victor Miracle, both of Ohio, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, several great nieces, nephews.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. with Bro. Bruce Nichols officiating, with burial to follow in Bonnieville Cemetery.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, until time of funeral at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.
In Lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Feed the Children, Kosair Children Hospital or the .
William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 21, 2019