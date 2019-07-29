Pamela Kay Downs, 62, of Bardstown, passed away peacefully Friday, July 26, 2019, at Signature Healthcare at Colonial, surrounded by her family. She was born May 20, 1957, in Bardstown.
She was preceded in death by her father, Oliver Goben Jr.; and mother, Helen Goben.
She is survived by her two daughters, Ginny (Jacob) Shams, and Christin (Dwayne) Crutcher, both of Bardstown; five grandkids who were the best "buddy" to her, Olivia Grace Shams, Goben Shams, Duncan Shams, Aliyah Crutcher and Brianna Crutcher; one brother and three sisters, all of Bardstown; friend and father to her children, Jake Downs of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.
Her memorial Mass was 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. The Rev. Minh Vu officiated.
Memorial contributions may go toward her service.
Her family would like to extend gratitude to all the staff at Hospice of Nelson County and Signature Healthcare at Colonial for their attentiveness and loving care.
Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 30, 2019